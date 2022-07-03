A suspect was shot and killed by police officers Saturday night in the Historic South Central neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The incident began around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of Maple Avenue and E. 36th Street.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers tried to stop an armed man in the area.

Police officials said the man refused to drop his weapon which led to police deploying a “40mm less-lethal munition.” The man was hit by the non-lethal round but allegedly did not drop his weapon.

Police then opened fire with their service firearms and struck the man who was transported to the hospital by ambulance and declared deceased.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, but police said he is about 30 years old.

At this time, it’s unclear how many officers shot at the man or how many gunshots were fired. LAPD officials said the man’s firearm was recovered at the scene.

The deadly shooting by police officers, as well as the circumstances that led up to the shooting, is under investigation.