Los Angeles Police Department officers shot a man allegedly armed with a knife in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

The shooting at Broadway and 6th Street occurred around 1:30 a.m. when officers who were on patrol spotted a man running around with a knife, police said.

Few details have been released about what led up to the shooting, but police confirmed the man was taken to a local hospital.

His condition is unknown.

Footage shared to the Citizen app appeared to show officers providing first aid to the man, who was lying in the middle of the street.

No further details were available.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.