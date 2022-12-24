A homeless man armed with a pipe was shot by at least one officer from the Westminster Police Department early Saturday morning, police said.

The 29-year-old man, who has not been identified, was shot just before 1 a.m. after officers responded to reported vandalism in the 9100 block of Bolsa Avenue, police said in a news release.

The man refused to drop the metal pipe he was holding, and a stun gun was unsuccessful, police said.

When the man tried to hit officers with the pipe, at least one officer opened fire. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

No officers were injured, and the pipe was recovered at the scene, police said.

The man is likely to face a charge of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

Anyone with additional information, surveillance video or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Westminster Police Department at 714-548-4570, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or occrimestoppers.org. Callers can remain anonymous.