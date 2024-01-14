A man was shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers after he led them on a pursuit in downtown Los Angeles.

According to the LAPD, officers from the Rampart Area station saw a reckless driver near 6th and Witmer Streets just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

“The officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of 8th Street and Hope Street,” the department’s PIO said on X, formerly Twitter. “The suspect failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.”

During the pursuit, the officers collided with a fixed object at 12th Street and Broadway, police said.

Officers subsequently terminated the pursuit, but an airship located the suspect’s vehicle and ground units re-engaged the pursuit on 12th near Stanford Avenue.

The suspect, described as a white man in his mid 30s, exited his vehicle blocks away near 12th and Hooper Street, officials said.

“The officers observed the suspect armed with a handgun and an officers-involved shooting occurred,” law enforcement officials confirmed. “[He] was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.”

The man’s identity has not been released.

No community members were injured, but the officers involved in the collision sustained minor injuries, authorities said.