The Los Angeles Police Department said officers fatally shot a man in South Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. on the 400 block of West 102nd Street in the Vermont Vista neighborhood, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar.

Police were originally responding to the area for a report of a domestic disturbance, and when two officers arrived, a man believed to be about 19 years old emerged from a home holding a black rifle, Aguilar said.

The man was shot in the chest by police and pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, we’re not sure that that rifle was an actual working rifle or if it was an airsoft rifle. That will be determined in the coming hours,” Aguilar said.

Police are also unsure if one or both officers fired their weapons, and along with an investigation of the weapons themselves, body-cam footage and surveillance footage will be collected and reviewed by investigators.

No one else was injured, and no one else was arrested or detained.