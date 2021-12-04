Officials advise of unhealthy air quality in L.A. County due to wildfire smoke

Smoke from Southern California wildfires prompted health officials on Saturday to issue an unhealthy air quality alert and advise the public to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves.

South coastal Los Angeles, southeast L.A. County, the Pomona-Walnut Valley, south San Gabriel Valley and south-central L.A. County are areas of particular concern, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

“It is difficult to tell where smoke, ash or soot from a fire will go, or how winds will affect the level of these particles in the air, so we ask everyone to remember that smoke and ash can be harmful to health, even for people who are healthy,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, health officer for Los Angeles County.

Wildfire smoke contains a mixture of small particles, gases and water vapor, officials said. The small particles can cause burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches and illness, such as bronchitis. In people with sensitive conditions, they can cause difficulty breathing, wheezing, coughing, fatigue and chest pain.

