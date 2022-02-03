Officials, advocates warn of human trafficking dangers during Super Bowl weekend

Advocates and law enforcement officials on Thursday warned of the dangers of human trafficking during the upcoming Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

A handful of L.A.-based organizations that combat human trafficking came together to outline their enhanced outreach efforts ahead of the big game, which officials say draws traffickers.

They also highlighted the critical role law enforcement plays in helping recover youth being exploited and the collaborative effort needed to help victims.

A greater focus will be placed on the streets around SoFi Stadium before and after the Super Bowl, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau will be working to rescue and provide services to victims of exploitation, officials said.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 on Feb. 3, 2022.