Drivers will receive a major upgrade to their commute as a $298 million project to rehabilitate the 605 Freeway is set to begin.

The construction will span nearly 200 miles of highway beginning from the San Gabriel Valley all the way down to Long Beach, according to Caltrans.

Funds for the major project include:

-$273 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA)

-$23 million from S.B. 1 also known as the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017

Construction and rehab efforts will extend the pavement’s lifetime up to 40 years, officials said. Other benefits include reducing costly repairs, providing a smoother ride for motorists and creating a safer environment for Caltrans workers by reducing the frequency and duration of pavement maintenance.

The following projects along the 605 corridor will repair or create new pavement and upgrade infrastructure between Los Alamitos/Long Beach and Duarte:

Katella Avenue in Los Alamitos/Long Beach to Telegraph Road in Santa Fe Springs

-$72.7 million project includes $66.7 million from IIJA and $3.8 million from SB 1

-Improvements include replacing aging or damaged pavement and concrete, including 96 miles of repaved roadway, upgraded pedestrian curb ramps, new road signage, freshly painted highway dividing lines, and application of a safety-enhancing anti-skid treatment to ramps and connectors.

-Begins Fall 2023

-Scheduled to be completed in early 2028.

I-10 to the I-605 terminus north of I-210

-The $24.5 million project includes $22.4 million from IIJA and $1.8 million from S.B. 1

-Improvements include pavement and concrete rehabilitation, new pedestrian signals and upgrades to six traffic lights

-Construction will include eight new maintenance vehicle turnouts, more than 12,000 feet of new guardrail, and the replacement of 27 overhead highway signs

-Begins Fall 2023

-Scheduled to be completed in Fall 2026

Telegraph Road in Santa Fe Springs to I-10

-The $201.1 million project includes $184.2 million from IIJA and $16.9 million from SB 1.

-Improvements feature pavement and concrete rehabilitation and construction of 93 lane miles of new pavement, upgrading more than 16,000 feet of aging or damaged guardrail, and replacing 16 overhead highway signs.

In addition, the project contains 53 acres of landscaping and stormwater improvements to help prevent trash and other pollutants from draining into the San Gabriel River.

-Begins Spring 2024

-Scheduled to be completed in early 2030.



The “Super 605 Kick-Off Ceremony” was held on Oct. 4, 2023 to anounce a $298 million 605 Freeway rehabilitation project. (Caltrans)



Officials said while most of the work on these projects will take place at night, drivers may encounter occasional daytime and weekend road closures. Caltrans will provide updates to any project schedules affecting travel in advance online.

“I-605 is a major artery for residents of the Gateway cities and the San Gabriel Valley and is a vital resource for commuters and the movement of goods throughout Southern California,” said District 7 Director Gloria Roberts. “Made possible by federal funding and continued support from SB 1, these projects will also lengthen the service life of this key thoroughfare.”

“Caltrans is aggressively upgrading and rebuilding our infrastructure in California, including pavement rehabilitation on major interstate routes that transport goods and connect local communities,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “The department and our federal partners are making a significant investment to rebuild and maintain our state highway system and provide users with a best-in-class experience.”