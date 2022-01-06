Officials battle COVID surge in Riverside County

Coronavirus cases in Riverside County continue to soar, filling up hospitals and concerning health officials.
The surge is mostly being driven by the contagious omicron variant.
Shelby Nelson reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on Jan. 6, 2022.
