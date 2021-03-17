Officials concerned more explosive materials may be on Ontario property where 2 were killed in fireworks blast

Officials Wednesday morning were concerned that dangerous unexploded materials could still be on the roughly one-acre residential property in Ontario where a deadly explosion involving illegal fireworks left two people dead the day before.

Officials said the blast, which occurred just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Francis Street and South Fern Avenue, was fueled by commercial-grade fireworks that were heard and felt for miles.

The fire department has issued an evacuation order for the 300 and 400 blocks of West Francis Street and for West Maple Street between Fern and South San Antonio avenues.

Closures of the following streets — Francis, Locust and Maple between Fern and San Antonio —were also announced.

Billowing smoke was still rising from the house more than an hour after authorities first responded.

First responders discovered two bodies on the property. The deceased have not yet been identified.

Related Content 2 people killed in Ontario house fire sparked by fireworks

Three other people were injured in the blast but there was no word on their conditions.

Two horses, one of which was injured, also had to be rescued following the explosion.

Fireworks of any kind are illegal in the city of Ontario, but neighbors say they are an ongoing problem.

Displaced resident Helene Fierro said she often hears fireworks in the area.

“They continuously do this — they do it every other day,” Fierro said. “It’s unfortunate it took this for the cops and the fire department to do something about it.”

Law enforcement and fire officials are expected to provide an update on the investigation Wednesday.