Officials on Thursday gathered in Irvine to discuss using federal dollars to conserve water.

Congresswoman Katie Porter, along with federal, state and local officials announced more than $300 in allocations from the bipartisan infrastructure law to water projects across the country, including more than $12 million to help fund a reservoir in Irvine.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on Aug. 17, 2022.