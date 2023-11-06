The Highland Fire has been fully contained a week after the blaze broke out, fire officials said.
Reports of the fire first came in on Oct. 30 near Aguanga, located east of Temecula, and quickly exploded due to high Santa Ana wind gusts.
No civilians were injured in the blaze, which burned 2,487 acres, but two firefighters sustained injuries, according to CalFire officials.
CalFire had previously said that they would have the fire fully contained by Nov. 8, thus beating their prediction by two days.
At least 13 structures were destroyed, with another three sustaining fire damage.
Evacuation warnings were in place for approximately 1,300 homes during the height of the blaze.
A total of 272 emergency personnel worked to extinguish the fire, according to fire officials.
How the Highland Fire started remains under investigation.