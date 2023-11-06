The Highland Fire has been fully contained a week after the blaze broke out, fire officials said.

Reports of the fire first came in on Oct. 30 near Aguanga, located east of Temecula, and quickly exploded due to high Santa Ana wind gusts.

No civilians were injured in the blaze, which burned 2,487 acres, but two firefighters sustained injuries, according to CalFire officials.

Crews battle the wind-driven Highland Fire in Riverside County on Oct. 30, 2023. (RMG News)

Crews battle the wind-driven Highland Fire in Riverside County on Oct. 30, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Firefighter seen working to extinguish several mobile home ablaze during the Highland Fire in Riverside County on Oct. 30, 2023. (Firewatch Photography)

Crews battle the wind-driven Highland Fire in Riverside County on Oct. 30, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Crews battle the wind-driven Highland Fire in Riverside County. Oct. 30, 2023. (RMG News)

Crews battle the wind-driven Highland Fire in Riverside County. Oct. 30, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Crews battle the wind-driven Highland Fire in Riverside County. Oct. 30, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The burnt remains of the John and Patricia Rivera’s home after it burned in the Highland Fire in Oct. 2023. (KTLA)

The charred remains of a pickup truck seen after it was destroyed in the Highland Fire in Oct. 2023. (KTLA)

CalFire had previously said that they would have the fire fully contained by Nov. 8, thus beating their prediction by two days.

At least 13 structures were destroyed, with another three sustaining fire damage.

Evacuation warnings were in place for approximately 1,300 homes during the height of the blaze.

A total of 272 emergency personnel worked to extinguish the fire, according to fire officials.

How the Highland Fire started remains under investigation.