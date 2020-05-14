Officials ID assault suspect who surrendered baby after L.A. pursuit; infant is safe

Authorities on Wednesday provided additional details about a pursuit that ended with the driver emerging from his vehicle holding a baby in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Michael Callendar, 29, was originally wanted by sheriff’s deputies for alleged spousal assault, and a pursuit ensued after he assaulted an officer with a deadly weapon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said it began chasing the silver Toyota Prius he was driving shortly before 9 p.m. on Burger Avenue and Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles. The car made its way west on the 10 Freeway before exiting at Crenshaw Boulevard.

The car headed south, but became disabled near the corner of Crenshaw and Jefferson boulevards, outside a Chevron gas station.

Callendar exited the car holding the child, aerial video showed. Officials say the baby is 11 months old.

A brief standoff ensued as Callendar refused to comply with officers’ commands to walk backwards toward their patrol vehicles, CHP said.

After brief negotiations, Callendar agreed to hand over the child. The infant has since been safely reunited with their mother, according to L.A. County sheriff’s officials, who are continuing the investigation.

After surrendering the child, Callendar complied with officers’ orders and was taken into custody.

No further details were available on the assaults Callendar is suspected of. CHP did not say any weapons were recovered from the vehicle, which may itself have been the deadly weapon used in the alleged assault on an officer.