Officials ID man fatally shot by police outside La Habra station; wounded officer recovering

A man fatally shot in a confrontation outside the La Habra police station is seen in a surveillance image released by the department on Aug. 7, 2021.

The man shot and killed by police in a confrontation that also left an officer wounded outside the La Habra police station last week was identified Monday.

Matthew Tuan Tran, a 22-year-old Anaheim man, was fatally shot shortly after 7 p.m. Friday when officers responded to a disturbance outside the entrance to the station at 150 N. Euclid St., La Habra police said in a news release.

Police say a woman located near La Habra called 911 to report a road rage incident in the area of the 5 and 57 freeways in Orange, and the suspect was found outside their doors.

Investigators have not described what led up to the deadly gunfire, but they said a handgun they believe belonged to Tran was recovered at the scene.

It’s also unclear how many officers were involved and how many shots were fired at Tran, who died at the scene.

An officer struck by gunfire was taken to the UC Irvine Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition Monday, described as being “alert and recovering from his injuries.”

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office in conducting an independent review of the shooting, and no further details were available.