The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the man found dead on a Rancho Cucamonga sidewalk Thursday.

Achilleus Dink Chan, a 50-year-old transient, was found at about noon on a sidewalk alongside Haven Avenue between Church Street and Town Center Drive, officials said in a news release.

Chan had suffered a head wound, but “further examination is needed to determine what exactly caused the injury,” officials said.

“Homicide detectives continue to investigate this case and await autopsy results to establish a cause and manner of death,” the release added.

No suspected attacker or attackers have been identified, and no further details were available.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call 909-890-4904.

To remain anonymous, contact the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.