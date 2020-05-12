Officials ID worker killed in collapse during construction on new LAX train system

Juan Barajas, second from right, is surrounded by his family in an undated photo posted to a GoFundMe page.

The worker killed when a column collapsed during construction on a new electric train system at LAX has been identified as a husband and father of four.

Juan Barajas, 39, died Saturday morning after a rebar column fell at the Los Angeles International Airport work site, near the iconic Theme Building at the heart of the airport’s traffic circle.

Barajas is survived by his wife, Carmen, and four children, according to a GoFundMe campaign. The page’s author described him as a happy person with “ a contagious smile that leaves many with a broken heart.”

“There is always someone better than each of us and he was one of them,” the page states.

A coroner’s autopsy is pending to determine Barajas’ official cause of death.

Work on the project, also know as the Automated People Mover, was suspended for two days following Barajas’ death, the airport said.

LAX believes the collapse was an accident. The L.A. Police Department and airport police are continuing to investigate, as is the state Occupational Safety and Health agency.

The electric train project broke ground last year and is expected to be completed by 2023.