Multiple police pursuits take place after curfew in L.A. area

Authorities were chasing multiple vehicles in the Los Angeles area Monday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., Sky5 arrived above a pursuit in the Hollywood area. The white SUV then headed down the 101 Freeway through downtown L.A. and into South Los Angeles.

The driver was seen speeding and maneuvering erratically before he or she eventually stopped in the middle of the street in a residential area. Multiple people jumped out of the SUV and ran, at least one of them into a home nearby. At least one person was seen being detained, but it was believed that two more were on the loose.

By 8:45 p.m., another pursuit was underway on the 110 Freeway.

