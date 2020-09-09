Driver detained after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in South L.A.

A driver was in custody following a pursuit that ended in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening.

The black sedan authorities were chasing was reported stolen, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt.

Sky5 arrived above the scene shortly before 7 p.m. the car headed west on the 91 Freeway, then merged onto the 110 Freeway in the Carson area.

About five minutes after KTLA arrived, the driver pulled over in the area of Ainsworth and 120th streets, in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South L.A.

The driver was subsequently taken into custody. Two women on the street where he surrendered appeared to be pleading with authorities.

Brandt could not immediately provide information on where the chase began. No further details were available.