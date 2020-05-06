Pursuit ends in Florence neighborhood of South L.A.

A pursuit that wound its way through South Los Angeles ended in the Florence neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Sky5 initially arrived above the scene at about 3:50 p.m., as the white BMW SUV wound its way around surface streets in a residential area. Los Angeles police vehicles were a short distance behind.

Officers could not immediately confirm what the driver was wanted on suspicion of.

The SUV appeared to be speeding and could be seen maneuvering dangerously, blowing stop signs and veering into the wrong lane of traffic while making sharp turns.

Just before 4 p.m., the driver and at least one passenger bailed from the vehicle near the corner of 64th Street and Avalon Boulevard. The SUV proceeded to roll into the front of a garbage truck.

About 5 minutes later, at least one person was seen being put in handcuffs and loaded into a police vehicle.

No further details were immediately available.