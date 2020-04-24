Officials in Ventura County, where beaches are among those open in SoCal, hold coronavirus briefing

Ventura County officials on Friday are set to provide an update on their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing comes as the city and county of Ventura have both eased restrictions on outdoor areas ahead of a spring heat wave, while beaches in neighboring Los Angeles County remain closed.

On Monday, the Ventura City Council voted to provide restricted access to parks, beaches, the promenade and pier, “in support of balancing residents’ physical and mental health while restricting non-essential activities,” officials said.

Residents are allowed to walk, hike, jog or bike as long as they don’t linger in any location and maintain a distance from others.

Playgrounds, picnic areas, parking lots, restrooms, pools and sports and recreation fields, however, remain closed in those areas, officials said.

The Ventura Police Department may order an area closed for 24 hours if parks or beaches become overcrowded, according to the city.

Similarly, beaches managed by Ventura County moved to a “soft closure” Friday, meaning physical activities are allowed, but only while visitors practice social distancing guidelines.

Beachgoers will not be allowed to sit, lounge or gather at beaches. Other cities in the county have also eased restrictions to their beaches.

Officials are aware that the warm temperatures and closure of neighboring beaches might draw crowds over the weekend and said that there will be increased patrol by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office to ensure that guidelines are met.

“Not following these soft-closure guidelines may result in our County-managed beaches being shut down for the foreseeable future,” Mark Sandoval, director of the county’s harbor department, said in a statement.

Ventura County has a total of 465 coronavirus cases and 16 deaths as of Thursday, officials said.