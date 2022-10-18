A football field is seen in a file photo. (Getty Images)

School administration officials are investigating allegations of racist taunting during a football game over the weekend, according to the Orange County Register.

The incident occurred during a game between San Clemente and Mission Viejo high schools in San Clemente on Friday, according to the newspaper.

Mission Viejo football players were allegedly subjected to racist comments during the game, though the details of the comments are unknown.

The Capistrano and Saddleback Valley unified school districts both told the newspaper that officials are investigating the matter.