Officials investigating 25 complaints against adult film star Ron Jeremy that could result in new sex assault charges

Los Angeles County authorities have received 25 new complaints of sexual misconduct against Ron Jeremy this week, including 13 that may have taken place in Southern California, a prosecutor said in court Friday.

While arguing over a motion to reduce bail for the adult film star — who was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting four women in West Hollywood — Deputy Dist. Atty. Paul Thompson disclosed the new complaints in a downtown courtroom.

Thompson said it is “certainly possible” the new claims could lead to additional charges, and noted the claims ranged from groping to overt acts of sexual violence. The allegations were all received by law enforcement officials after news broke that Jeremy was being prosecuted, Thompson said.

Jeremy surrendered to authorities Tuesday after the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office charged him with eight counts of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual battery stemming from allegations made by four women between 2014 and 2019. He pleaded not guilty to those charges on Friday and his attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, has said that Jeremy “never, in his life, had sex with a female through force or duress.”

