Officials: L.A. Marathon will go on despite coronavirus concerns

As the Los Angeles Marathon approaches, some athletes and city residents are worried that the race could be a hotbed for the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The marathon, scheduled for Sunday, is one of the largest in the country. Runners traverse the city, starting at Dodger Stadium and ending near the Santa Monica Pier.

This year, roughly 27,000 athletes have registered from all 50 states and more than 78 countries, according to the marathon’s website. That total doesn’t include the thousands of volunteers and others who watch from the sidelines each year.

Many have raised questions about whether the marathon will continue given the spread of coronavirus cases in the U.S. More than 100 cases of the virus have been diagnosed nationwide, with 90,000 cases around the world.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.