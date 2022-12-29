Hospital workers at Dignity Health are hoping to name two unidentified men who were found in the Los Angeles area and have remained hospitalized since before Christmas.

One of the men was brought to a local hospital in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 21 after he was found on the sidewalk and experiencing seizures.

Dignity Health officials say this man has been hospitalized since Dec. 21 and hospital staff have been unable to identify him. (Dignity Health)

Officials from Dignity say the man is Hispanic, about 60 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds with no identifiable tattoos or scars. It’s believed he may have a history of seizure disorder.

Anyone with information about this man or any of his possible loved ones is urged to contact Dignity Health at 213-765-7775 or 213-507-7412.

The second man has been hospitalized since Nov. 12. He was found in the area of East 4th Street and Walnut Avenue in Long Beach.

Dignity Health officials say this man has been hospitalized since November and they have been unable to identify him. (Dignity Health)

He has no documentation or evidence on his person that could identify him, hospital officials said.

He’s described as a white man between the ages of 40 and 50 with blue eyes and light brown hair that is cut short. He’s about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Officials say he has two moles on his face; one above and one to the side of his right eye. He was also wearing a Star of David necklace.

Anyone with information about this man is urged to call 562-491-9381 or 562-499-7099.

Representatives from Dignity want the public to be aware that many transients in the area might in fact have homes, but they can often travel for miles before their conditions worsen enough for them to be hospitalized.

Earlier this year, an unidentified woman was reunited with her family after she walked across two counties before ultimately being hospitalized.