Officials: Man who stabbed deputy is fatally shot in Rancho Mirage

The 70000 block of Tamarisk Lane in Rancho Mirage is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

A deputy fatally shot a man who had stabbed him or her on a residential street in Rancho Mirage Friday, authorities said.

The deputy made contact with the man around 2:40 p.m. while responding to a report of a suspicious person on the 70000 block of Tamarisk Lane, near the Tamarisk Country Club, Riverside County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The man “immediately” assaulted and ultimately stabbed the deputy, according to the department. Investigators have not said what type of weapon he used.

The deputy opened fire on the man. It’s unclear how many shots were fired, or how many times the suspect was struck.

The man died at the scene. His name was not being released, pending the notification of his next of kin.

The wounded deputy was taken to a local hospital, where he or she was listed in stable condition Friday night, officials said.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy.

No further details were available Friday evening.