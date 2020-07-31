Officials: Man with knife shot by police in Chino

A bloodied man lies on the ground after being shot by police in Chino on July 30, 2020. (KTLA)

A man allegedly armed with a knife was shot by police in Chino Thursday, officials said.

Officers responded to the area of Guardian Way and 10th Street around 4 p.m., Chino police said in a Facebook post.

That intersection is directly outside the Police Department’s headquarters, at 5450 Guardian Way.

Officials said they responded to a “call for service” from a “male subject,” but did not specify what sort of incident the caller reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found a man armed with a knife. At least one officer subsequently opened fire.

Authorities did not say what prompted the use of lethal force.

Aerial video of the scene showed the suspect heavily bloodied, lying on the pavement in a parking lot on 10th Street about half a block south of police headquarters. He was not moving.

Officials had not confirmed information on his condition as of Thursday evening.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies were responding to investigate the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.