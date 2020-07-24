Officials: ‘Men’s rights’ lawyer accused in NJ ambush flew to California to kill fellow attorney

Roy Den Hollander walks through Los Angeles’ Union Station on July 11, 2020, in a surveillance image released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The self-described “anti-feminist” lawyer suspected in a deadly ambush on a federal judge’s family in New Jersey flew to California earlier this month and immediately left after fatally shooting a fellow men’s rights lawyer in Crestline, officials said Friday.

Roy Den Hollander, 72, of New York, has been confirmed as the suspect in the July 11 killing of 52-year-old Marc Angelucci in his home, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

New surveillance images show him moving through Southern California train stations before and after the shooting, according to officials.

Investigators believe Den Hollander arrived at the San Bernardino train station on July 7 and rented a car. Four days later, he drove to Angelucci’s house in the Cedar Pines Park neighborhood and fatally shot him.

Den Hollander then immediately fled in the rental car, drove to Los Angeles’ Union Station and from there departed California, officials said.

Den Hollander was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on July 20, the day after the ambush shooting that killed U.S. District Judge Esther Salas’ 20-year-old son and wounded her husband. Salas was in another part of the house and unharmed.

Investigators said Wednesday that they had evidence linking the New Jersey shooting to the July 11 death of lawyer Marc Angelucci in San Bernardino County, California.

In both the California and New Jersey attacks, the suspect appeared to pose as a delivery driver, a law enforcement official previously told the Associated Press. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Den Hollander filed lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of “ladies night” promotions at bars and nightclubs, sued Columbia University for providing women’s studies classes, and sued news organizations over what he said was biased coverage.

In more than 2,000 pages of often misogynistic, racist writings posted online, Den Hollander had sharply criticized Salas and other female judges.

He also wrote about wanting to use the rest of his time on earth to “even the score” with his perceived enemies, using “cowboy justice.”

Den Hollander and Angelucci were involved in separate lawsuits seeking to force the U.S. government to require all young women to join men in registering for a possible military draft.