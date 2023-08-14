The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Monday offered rewards for information in four unsolved homicide cases.

Sheriff Robert Luna said detectives have exhausted all resources in their searches for those responsible in the killings, and families still have no answers.

Loved ones are seeking closure and are pleading for the public’s help to help solve the cases.

Luis Sandoval was killed in 2007. (KTLA)

“We can’t do this without you,” Luna said.

“Any day that a killer goes by without accountability is another day that we’re all at risk,” District Attorney George Gascón said.

A $25,000 reward is being offered to find who gunned down 70-year-old Luis Sandoval as he was riding his bicycle at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Hicks Avenue in East Los Angeles in 2007.

He was caught in the middle of gunfire teen two rival groups, officials said.

In 2016, 43-year-old Keith Jackson was found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Compton.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.

Keith Jackson was killed in 2016. (KTLA)

Family members said Jackson was a loving father who was robbed of special memories with his children.

“He hasn’t been there to see his first grandchild born, his daughter Cameron playing football, and his son Kingston growing up,” Dammeron McBride, who shares a child with Jackson, said.

Estephan Hernandez, 21, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Compton in 2017.

Estephan Hernandez was killed in 2017. (KTLA)

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved a $10,000 reward to help solve the case.

Michael Moreno was shot and killed while standing in front of a building in San Dimas in late 2018.

A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Michael Moreno was killed in 2018.(KTLA)

“It’s been four-and-a-half years, and everyday replays, it’s still like it’s the same day all over again,” Rachell Ramos said about losing her son.

She described her son as a “gentle giant.”

While officials highlighted these four cases, the incidents are not related.

Luna added that there are many more that require the public’s assistance.

“We are ready, willing and extremely capable of doing our job, but we need your help to do it,” the sheriff said.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call LASD’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).