Commuters headed to downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday morning will be able to use several on-and-offramps that have been closed since the Nov. 11 pallet fire erupted, prompting the closure of the 10 Freeway from Alameda Street to Santa Fe Avenue.

The westbound I-10 Alameda Street offramp and the westbound I-10 onramp from Santa Fe Avenue/Mateo Street/East 8th Street will be open before the Tuesday morning commute, Caltrans announced.

“The shoring below the Alameda Street off-ramp is complete and safety inspections confirmed it can be open to traffic,” officials added.

However, Caltrans also said that the area is still a “construction zone” and the speed limits on the offramp have been reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. They are reminding motorists that traffic fines are double in work zones.

Commuters getting off the freeway via the westbound Alameda Street offramp will be able to proceed onto westbound 14th Street. All other westbound traffic on 14th Street, between Lawrence and Alameda streets, will be prohibited during repairs. Eastbound traffic on 14th Street, between Lawrence and Alameda streets, will be allowed.

Repairs are expected to continue for several more months, Caltrans officials said, and Lawrence Street between 14th and 10th streets is expected to remain closed the entire time.

Fire officials believe the massive fire was caused by arson and have identified a person of interest, who is described as approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 170 to 190 pounds. He is believed to be between the ages of 30 and 35 and has black hair.

Authorities have released a description of the suspect believed to have set the fire that destroyed part of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. (CalFire)

Anyone with information, leads or tips about the individual is encouraged to call the Cal Fire Arson Hotline at 800-468-4408 or by email at arsonbomb@fire.ca.gov.