Bulldozers were creating a large sand berm on Newport Beach Tuesday in a bid to keep extremely high tides at bay.

Forecasters warn Southern Californians to use caution at the beach this week, with tides expected to reach 7 to 7.5 feet in the evening hours through Thursday. The National Weather Service says that’s “unusually high.”

The tides are also expected to create dangerous rip currents.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on June 22, 2021.

Use caution at the beaches this week. Unusually high tides between 7-7.5 feet are expected during the evening hours through Thu. Elevated surf of 3-6' on S facing beaches + the tides will create many dangerous #RipCurrents. #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/8Vi0Kcel47 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 23, 2021