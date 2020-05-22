Officials prepare for massive crowds at popular SoCal trails over Memorial Day weekend

Highway 33 winds through the mountains of the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County in this undated photo.(Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times)

As California continues to ease restrictions on stay-at-home orders prompted by the coronavirus, officials have warned against overcrowding outdoor spaces.

With the lure of a three-day holiday weekend, some destinations are making more room for Memorial Day revelers, while others are clamping down.

Unlike some trails that were shuttered under Ventura County orders, the popular Santa Paula Canyon and Punch Bowls Trail in Ojai Valley never closed. But in recent weeks, crowds have been gathering in droves, filling the parking lots and leaving behind trash, said Los Padres National Forest spokesman Andrew Madsen.

“People have been drawn to that particular trail over the past few weeks,” he said.

