Suspected DUI driver detained as pursuit ends in Lynwood

A driver was detained after a pursuit ended in Lynwood Thursday night.

Sky5 arrived above the scene shortly before 10 p.m. as the silver Ford Explorer was merging onto the southbound 710 Freeway from the 5 Freeway in the Commerce area.

It’s unclear when or where the chase began, but officials suspected the driver was intoxicated, said Officer William Cooper with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The SUV exited the freeway at Imperial Highway, blowing a red light, and the pursuit continued on surface streets in Lynwood.

Two law enforcement vehicles were close behind with lights flashing.

The driver pulled into the parking lot of the Plaza Mexico shopping mall and fled on foot.

Authorities soon chased the man down and apprehended him.

No further details were available Thursday night.