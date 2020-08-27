Pursuit ends in Mission Hills area; at least 1 suspect surrenders

At least one was in custody after a pursuit ended in the San Fernando Valley Thursday afternoon.

Sky5 arrived above the chase around 3:50 p.m., as the SUV was headed north on Highway 170. The vehicle proceeded onto the 5 Freeway, moving swiftly in clear traffic with at least one law enforcement vehicle close behind.

Officials could not immediately confirm what the driver was wanted on suspicion of.

The SUV exited the 5 Freeway at San Fernando Mission Boulevard and, a short time later, pulled over outside Mission Hills residences in the area of Alexander Street and Sharp Avenue.

Two occupants ran from the vehicle and into the neighborhood carrying backpacks.

Within a few minutes, one of the occupants put up his arms and surrendered to authorities.

The whereabouts of the second occupant were unclear.