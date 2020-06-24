Officials pursue driver in San Gabriel Valley area

Authorities are chasing a fleeing driver through the San Gabriel Valley area Wednesday afternoon.

Sky5 arrived above the scene just before 3 p.m., as the white sedan was weaving through residential streets north of the 10 Freeway in Alhambra. At least two law enforcement vehicles were close behind.

Officials could not immediately confirm where the chase began or what the driver was originally wanted on suspicion of.

The driver used surface streets to head south, ending up along the 60 Freeway. The car wound around a Costco parking lot in Monterey Park before getting stuck behind slower moving traffic.

The sedan then headed east on the 60 Freeway, exiting at Rosemead Boulevard in the Whittier Narrows area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.