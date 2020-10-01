Car heads into parking structure during West Hollywood pursuit

Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in West Hollywood and Los Angeles Wednesday night.

Sky5 arrived above the scene shortly after 10 p.m., as the chase was heading east down Santa Monica Boulevard from La Brea Avenue.

Moments later, the silver car turned into the parking structure of The Dylan apartments, a large complex at 7111 Santa Monica Blvd. across from the West Hollywood Gateway shopping center.

Authorities were attempting to locate the driver.

Check back for updates on this developing story.