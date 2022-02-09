Officials release list, map of Super Bowl road closures near SoFi Stadium

As Super Bowl LVI approaches, Inglewood city officials have released a list of road closures that are slated to take effect beginning Thursday in anticipation of the first major sports championship to be held at SoFi Stadium.

“Street closures will be minimal, and serve to expedite traffic to and from SoFi stadium while minimizing impact to the surrounding neighborhoods,” a news release from the city stated.

City officials actually anticipate a lower volume of traffic than a typical event at the stadium because many ticketholders will be traveling to the venue in high-occupancy shuttles, as on-site parking will be limited that day. The website parksuperbowl.com has more details on transportation options for the Feb. 13 event.

To help facilitate the flow of traffic to and from the stadium on game day, fans without tickets are discouraged from heading to the area this Sunday.

“Loitering will not be permitted, and enforcement will be in place to ensure that the surrounding areas remain clear,” the release stated, adding that, “Permit parking restrictions will be strongly enforced.”

Street closures will begin as early as Thursday and some won’t be lifted until early Monday morning. Traffic conditions near the stadium should be similar to that of regular game days, officials said.

Here’s a list of road closures provided by the city, as well as when they are expected to begin and end.

START DATE END DATE ROADWAY TYPE Feb. 10 at 8 a.m. Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. Yukon Avenue from West Century Boulevard to Stadium Drive Road restriction: Closed to general public (authorized placards only) Feb. 10 at 8 a.m. Feb. 10 at 10 p.m. Prairie Avenue from Victory Street to Touchdown Drive Lane closure Feb. 10 at 8 a.m. Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. Stadium Drive from South Doty Avenue to entrance of Panhandle Lot Road restriction: Closed to general public (authorized placards only) Feb. 13 at 1 a.m. Feb. 14 at 2 a.m. Northbound lanes of Prairie Avenue from Century Boulevard to Arbor Vitae Street Lane closure Feb. 13 at 7 a.m. Feb. 14 at 2 a.m. Century Boulevard from Yukon Ave to Airport Boulevard Lane closure Feb. 13 at 7 a.m. Feb. 14 at 2 a.m. 98th Street from Bellanca Avenue to East of Flying Food Group Curb lane closure Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at 1 a.m. Kareem Court from Manchester Avenue to Pincay Drive Road restriction Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at 2 a.m. Manchester Avenue from Prairie Avenue to Crenshaw Boulevard Lane closure Feb. 13 at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 14 at 2 a.m. Pincay Drive from Prairie Avenue to Kareem Court Road restriction Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at 2 a.m. Northbound lanes of Prairie Avenue from West 106th Street to Century Boulevard Lane closure

And here’s a map released by the city of the closures:

(City of Inglewood)

Full details about Super Bowl LVI parking restrictions and other information for fans can be found here.

This year’s NFL championship game will be played between the Los Angeles Rams — who along with the L.A. Chargers call SoFi Stadium home — and the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.