Officials release photos of 2 men involved in ‘unprovoked ambush’ of Altadena sheriff’s deputy

Authorities on Wednesday released photos of two men involved in the “unprovoked ambush” of an Altadena sheriff’s deputy last week in their ongoing search for the assailants.

The incident occurred about 12:34 p.m. Dec. 4 when the on-duty deputy was driving north on the 2500 block of Fair Oaks Avenue in her marked patrol vehicle.

One man allegedly pointed a gun at the deputy and fired several shots before both men ran away, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The deputy was not struck by gunfire.

The shooting is under investigation and the men remain at large.

The assailants are shown in photos released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 9, 2020.

The alleged shooter’s black jacket and shoes were found near the location, and he is seen running in socks in a photo released by the Sheriff’s Department Wednesday.

The second man’s white jacket was also found near the scene, officials said.

They are only described as being Hispanic with a thin build.

Anyone with information about the men can call Detective C. Gutierrez at 626-798,1131.