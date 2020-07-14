Officials: Remains of 2 people found near Lake Los Angeles

Homicide detectives are investigating after the skeletal remains of two people were uncovered in the Antelope Valley east of Lake Los Angeles, officials said Tuesday.

A hiker first alerted authorities to the discovery around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 230th Street East and East Avenue P-3, near the Gary Butte Field Airport, L.A. County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Because it was growing dark, deputies secured the scene but did not conduct further investigation Monday night.

When homicide detectives and coroner’s investigators returned Tuesday morning, they say they found the remains of the second victim after searching the surrounding area.

Coroner’s officials are now working to determine the pair’s identities and causes of death.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.