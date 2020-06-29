Officials search for 12-year-old boy believed to have been taken by his mother; pair were last seen in Burbank

Liam Sweezey and his mother Nikki Sweezey are shown in photos released by the California Highway Patrol on June 29, 2020.

The California Highway Patrol on Monday issued an “endangered missing advisory” in several counties in the search for a 12-year-old boy believed to have been taken by his mother in Colorado. The pair were last seen in Burbank.

The boy, Liam Sweezey, was last seen about 12:35 p.m. Friday and is believed to have been taken by his mother, Nikki Sweezey.

The alert was activated by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Aurora Police Department in Colorado, but officials said the boy was last seen in Barstow. They later indicated the pair were last seen in the 3300 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard in Burbank.

The alert was issued for San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego and Imperial counties.

Liam Sweezy is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and green shorts.

Nikki Sweezey, 31, is described as being the same height as her son, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and black pants.

They were seen traveling in a light blue 2010 Honda Fit with a Colorado license plate number BVV937.

Officials ask anyone who sees the mother and son to call 911.

