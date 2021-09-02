Officials seek more victims after Santa Clarita massage therapist arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting woman

Jorge Panama is shown in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 2, 2021.

A massage therapist who was the subject of a previous sexual assault investigation has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman in Santa Clarita.

Jorge Panama, 56, was arrested Wednesday in connection with an allegation made in April, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

In that incident, Panama allegedly assaulted the victim while giving her a massage at Massage Plus Healing in Santa Clarita.

In October 2018, another woman accused Panama of sexually assaulting her while getting a massage at the same business, officials said.

Panama was arrested in 2018 after an investigation, but no charges were filed against him, officials said.

Investigators believe Panama may have victimized other people. They are seeking information about any other sexual assault that may have occurred during a massage session with the suspect at the location, which operates under the business names of Massage Plus Healing and Stretch Therapeutic Healing.

Anyone with information about the recent incident or others can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department special victims bureau toll free tip line at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477).