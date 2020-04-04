Officials seek more victims of Puente Hills little league VP charged with sexually assaulting 3 boys

Carlton Harris is shown in photos released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on April 3, 2020.

The vice president of a Puente Hills little league team has been charged in connection with sexually assaulting three boys and officials believe he may have victimized others.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spoke to one victim on March 19 who said the suspect, Carlton Harris, 47, had sexually assaulted him, officials said in a news release Friday.

The victim said his family became close with Harris when he played with the Puente Hills – Rowland Heights little league team.

The boy told authorities Harris sexually assaulted him during visits to the suspect’s home, investigators said.

The alleged abuse continued for about a year.

Investigators discovered two additional boys who reported similar behavior by Harris, and he was arrested on Monday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged Harris with one count each of lewd acts on a child under 14 and continuous sexual abuse of a minor, along with five counts of lewd acts on a child 14 or 15.

His bail was set at $530,000.

Officials are seeking additional victims and anyone with information can call the department’s special victim’s bureau at 877-710-5273 or email them at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.