Officials seek to ID suspect in attempted sex assault outside San Juan Capistrano business

Authorities asked for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying a man who attacked and tried to sexually assault a woman in San Juan Capistrano this week.

The 48-year-old victim reported that the man assaulted her around 10:45 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot outside a business on the 27000 block of Calle Arroyo, Orange County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The suspect in an assault outside a San Juan Capistrano business is seen in a composite sketch released July 22, 2020, by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The attacker grabbed the woman and dragged to a dumpster area, where he tried to sexually assault her, investigators said.

The woman fought back and was able to escape.

Detectives released a composite sketch of the suspect Wednesday in hope that members of the public can help identify the perpetrator.

Because the ordeal lasted about 3 minutes, the victim was able to provide a reliable description of her attacker, Sgt. Carol Almaguer said.

“She was able to hone in on some pretty specific body parts,” she said. “One thing she did mention to our sketch artist was the pointy-ness of his ears.”

Officials describe the suspect as a Latino man in his mid-40s, measuring around 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He had a mustache with a goatee, and was wearing a blue Dodgers cap, black T-shirt and khaki pants at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Special Victims Detail at 714-647-7419. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 855-847-6227.

#OCSDPIO Investigators are looking to identify a man suspected of assaulting and attempting to sexually assault a 48-year-old female victim in the city of San Juan Capistrano. pic.twitter.com/jDw1xlRSAc — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) July 22, 2020