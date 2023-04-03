Officials at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who has been hospitalized for more than two weeks.

The woman is believed to be between 55 and 60 years old and arrived at the hospital on March 20 after she was found unresponsive on the sidewalk.

She’s described by hospital staff as a Black woman, with coarse, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She’s about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 242 pounds with a heavy build, officials said, and she has no other “identifiable markers.”

Hospital workers in Los Angeles are hoping to identify this woman hospitalized since March 20, 2023. (L.A. County Department of Health Services)

Due to privacy laws, the L.A. County Department of Health Services-run facility cannot provide any additional details about her condition or prognosis.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is urged to contact Jennifer Burgos, Sr., a clinical social worker with LAC+USC Medical Center Department of Social Work, at 323-409-4318 or 323-409-3860.