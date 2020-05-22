Riverside County moves further ahead in state plan with reopening of malls, restaurants

Officials announced Friday that Riverside County was given state permission to move more quickly to reopen its economy.

The county joins 43 others in moving into accelerated Stage 2 of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reopening plan, which allows malls, swap meets and dine-in restaurants to resume operations.

So far, the only other Southern California counties given approval to reopen faster are Ventura and San Diego.

Riverside County has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in California, after Los Angeles County.

As of Friday, Riverside County had confirmed 6,343 cases of COVID-19, resulting in 284 deaths. But public health officials say the majority of those sickened — more than 4,000 people — have recovered.

