2nd resident dies of COVID-19 at Yucaipa nursing home; all residents assumed infected

Breaking news update:

A total of 51 residents and six staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at a Yucaipa nursing home, and a second resident has died, health officials said Tuesday.

The entire facility is assumed to be infected, Trudy Raymundo, director of the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, said in an afternoon news briefing.

Previous story:

Officials briefed the public Tuesday on a cluster of coronavirus cases at a Yucaipa nursing home where at least one resident has died.

A dozen other residents at Cedar Mountain Post Acute, 11970 Fourth St., tested positive for COVID-19, San Bernardino County public health officials said Saturday. Countywide, officials reported 125 confirmed COVID-19 cases and four deaths as of Tuesday.

Officials including Yucaipa Mayor David Avila and Trudy Raymundo, the county’s pubic health director, were expected to provide an update on the situation in a news conference set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The deceased resident was an 89-year-old woman with underlying health issues who had recently been admitted to the home. She succumbed last Thursday, March 26, after being taken to a hospital with respiratory symptoms, according to Elizabeth Tyler, a spokesperson for Cedar Mountain.

If was only after the woman was hospitalized that she tested positive, Tyler said.

Authorities did not give ages for the others sickened, but described them as “elderly.”

As of Saturday, two of them were at an acute hospital with more serious symptoms, while the other 10 were still being cared for at the home.

The long-term care facility has 99 beds. The source of the exposure there was under investigation.

People 65 and older are particularly vulnerable to the deadly virus, especially if they have underlying conditions. Those who live in nursing homes are at a higher risk for severe illness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says senior care facilities should restrict visits, halt volunteer programs, cancel group activities and actively screen all residents.

Cedar Mountain says its staff members are now screened upon arriving at work. As of Saturday testing for staff was still pending, but anyone who appeared symptomatic was sent home to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, county officials said Saturday that a resident at a separate nursing home in Mentone was also exhibiting symptoms of the respiratory illness. The county did not name the Mentone facility.

The county said it was working to speed up testing for both homes’ residents and workers.

Check back for updates on this developing story.