Officials to meet with activists as family seeks answers in deputies’ deadly shootout with Robert Fuller’s half-brother

City officials are expected to meet with Black Lives Matter activists in Lancaster Thursday as members of the community demand answers about the death of Robert Fuller’s half-brother in a shootout with deputies the day before.

The deadly gunbattle came as Fuller’s family and friends put pressure on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to more deeply investigate his death. The 24-year-old was found hanged from a tree not far from Palmdale City Hall on June 10.

Sheriff’s investigators initially labeled Fuller’s death an apparent suicide, before giving into pressure to conduct a broader probe five days after his body was found. The FBI and state authorities are now assisting in the case, and working to determine if it’s linked to another black man’s hanging death last month in Victorville.

Community outrage over authorities’ handling of Fuller’s death only grew after Thursday’s confrontation with his half-brother, identified by family members as Terron Jammal Boone.

Deputies have yet to confirm the man’s identity. But they say they made contact with him while searching for someone accused of kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapons.

Authorities have not identified the suspect, and it’s unclear if Boone was in fact the man they were searching for.

Deputies made contact with Boone as he was riding in the passenger seat of a car, with a woman in the driver’s seat and a 7-year-old girl in the vehicle. When the vehicle stopped, officials allege Boone got out and shot at them, prompting them to return fire.

Boone was shot multiple times in his upper body and died at the scene. The woman was shot in the chest and hospitalized in stable condition, while the girl was not struck, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say a handgun was recovered from the scene.

The shooting took place across the Kern County line in Rosamond, outside a residential complex on the 3400 block of 15th Street. At least two dozen shots can be heard ringing out on surveillance footage captured at a nearby home.

Sheriff’s investigators are expected to provide further details on the case once the slain man’s body has been positively identified by coroner’s officials.

