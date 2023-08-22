Residents in Ojai were struck by another strong aftershock, now two days after the area was hit by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.

Tuesday’s aftershock, which registered a magnitude 3.9, woke up residents at 4:39 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey event page.

The quake was felt as far as the Moorpark area, the U.S.G.S. “Did you feel it?” map showed.

Several smaller aftershocks, all rated below a 3.0 magnitude, were recorded Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, as rain poured down from Tropical Storm Hilary, a 5.1 magnitude quake rocked Ojai.

The earthquake was felt as far as the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County, and prompted a citywide response from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Sunday’s quake caused some property damage but no serious injuries were reported.

Dozens of aftershocks were felt in the hours that followed, including one reaching a magnitude of around 4.0.

Aftershocks are a regular occurrence following large-scale tremors. They typically happen within a close window of the initial quake but can continue for days or weeks.

On Monday, Ojai was struck by another sizeable aftershock, this one registering at 3.5 magnitude.