Ojai man arrested in violent rape in wilderness area, tied to separate attack on underage girl

Jaden Pullen is seen in an undated booking photo released May 26, 2020, by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are searching for additional victims after a suspect arrested in a brutal sex assault earlier this year outside Ojai was tied to another assault on a minor, officials said Tuesday.

Jaden Pullen, 22, was detained at his Ojai residence March 5, hours after an 18-year-old woman was found violently sexually assaulted in the Matilija Wilderness, a canyon with hiking trails in the Santa Ynez Mountains, according to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unclear how Pullen was identified as a suspect in the crime, but he’s remained behind bars on $1.5 million bail. Deputies say the county district attorney’s office has charged him with several felonies.

Inmate records show Pullen is accused of forcible rape, sodomy by use of force, oral copulation and anal and genital penetration by foreign object, as well as possessing metal knuckles and selling a controlled substance.

Investigators have not provided details on the earlier assault Pullen is now suspected in, other than to say it involved an underage girl.

He is scheduled to appear in court June 3, according to jail records.

Anyone with additional information on the suspect can contact Detective Joseph Preciado at 805-384-4738, or Detective Javier Chavez at 805-384-4731.