Shawn Michael Shirck, in a photo from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

An Ojai man was convicted Friday in the double murder of a mother and daughter.

A jury convicted Shawn Michael Shirck, 29, of two counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2019 double killing.

The victims, were Phyllis Porter, 82, from Georgia and her daughter, Margaret Dahl, 59, from Oak View, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Porter was visiting her daughter at a home on the 100 block of Valley Ridge Drive in an unincorporated area between Ojai and Oak View.

Dahl was in a long-term relationship with the homeowner and cared for the home when he was away.

The homeowner had four sons, one of whom was Shirck. Although Shirck had previously lived in the home with Dahl, he had moved out weeks earlier before her stay, officials said.

On Aug. 24, 2019, around midnight, Shirck “violently attacked and killed the two victims with a knife,” according to arrest documents.

The victims were discovered the next morning when Shirck’s brother went to the home and discovered a shattered glass door along with the women inside.

Shirck was later found and arrested on the 600 block of N. Ventura Avenue a few hours after the discovery, authorities said.

He was found guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter with a special allegation that he used a knife to commit the crimes, officials said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20 at the Ventura County Superior Court.