Older people face new competition for COVID-19 vaccine amid scarce supply in L.A. County

Even as parts of California move to widen the pool of who can get the COVID-19 vaccine, officials are continuing to preach patience as the demand for doses still far outstrips supply.

A sign of this challenging contrast emerged Wednesday when Los Angeles County announced that some teachers, food and agricultural workers, and first responders would begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations in two to three weeks.

That brought cheers. But hours later, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said a shortfall of available vaccines would force officials to close five city-run vaccination sites for at least two days, beginning Friday.

Until significantly larger shipments of the two vaccines being used in the U.S. start rolling in consistently, officials say it will still take time to finish vaccinating those who are eligible now, let alone the millions more Californians who have yet to get in line.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.